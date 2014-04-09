FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM will ask Spain to treat Italy bidders for Deoleo fairly
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 9, 2014 / 10:48 AM / 3 years ago

Italy PM will ask Spain to treat Italy bidders for Deoleo fairly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a a joint news conference with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron in 10 Downing Street, central London April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

VERONA (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday he planned to ask Spain to treat foreign firms bidding for a stake in top global olive oil bottler Deoleo fairly.

On Tuesday, British private equity fund CVC Capital Partners emerged as the frontrunner in bidding for Deoleo, two banking sources said. Among other bidders was Italy’s state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI), which had made an offer to buy a 30 percent stake in the Spanish group as it seeks to bring home some local brands now under Deoleo.

Deoleo owns the well-known and widely distributed Italian food oil brands Bertolli, Carapelli and Sasso.

“Italian companies sold the oil (brands) to Spain a few years ago. If today the FSI or other Italian companies want to buy them back on the open market, they have the sacrosanct right to do it,” Renzi said on the sidelines of the Vinitaly fair in Verona.

“I’ll talk with my friend (Spanish Prime Minister Mariano) Rajoy,” he added.

Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.