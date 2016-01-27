FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy Senate rejects first of two no-confidence votes against Renzi
January 27, 2016 / 7:04 PM / 2 years ago

Italy Senate rejects first of two no-confidence votes against Renzi

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gestures as he speaks at the Senate in Rome, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Wednesday defeated the first of two no-confidence motions brought by the opposition in parliament which accused the government of having a conflict of interest during the rescue of four small banks last year.

The Senate voted 178 to 101 to defeat the no-confidence motion that would have prompted the collapse of Renzi’s government had he lost it. The second vote is underway.

Both motions accuse Renzi’s government of having a conflict of interest because his 35-year-old Reform Minister Maria Elena Boschi held shares in one of the saved banks, and her father was on the board.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie

