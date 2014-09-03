Renzi cool on Eni, Enel sales, wants longer to cut debt

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy will continue with a plan to privatize state-owned companies, but Prime Minister Matteo Renzi does not see the sale of stakes in energy companies Eni (ENI.MI) and Enel (ENEI.MI) as a priority, he told financial daily Il Sole 24Ore.

Renzi, who is pushing for the European Union to focus more on economic growth and less on austerity, said Italy would keep its fiscal gap inside EU limits but he wanted more time to reduce its huge public debt.

“If we pass reforms, and as I have said before, we will, we can have more time to bring our debt down,” said Renzi, who took office in February and whose country holds the 6-month rotating presidency of the EU.

The fall in debt servicing costs due to lower government bond yields would help to keep the budget deficit inside the EU’s 3 percent of gross domestic product limit this year despite an economic recession, Renzi said.

Italy, whose public debt is the second largest in the euro zone as a percentage of gross domestic product, last year announced an ambitious programme to shed state-owned assets.

The privatisation drive was intended to raise the equivalent of 0.7 percent of Italy’s 1.6 trillion euro GDP, or about 11 billion euros, but the Treasury has delayed parts of the programme due to market uncertainty, including the planned sale of a stake in post office operator Poste Italiane.

“I don’t see as a priority to reduce state-owned stakes in two companies (Eni and Enel) that have a great potential, whose share price could rise further,” Renzi said.

The government, which is struggling to maintain financial discipline as the economy has fallen back into recession, will cut public spending by 20 billion euros next year, Renzi said.

This was 3 billion euros more than would be required to meet public finance goals, Renzi said, because he also planned to increase investment in education and research.

He added that former International Monetary Fund official Carlo Cottarelli, the Spending Review commissioner with the task of identifying areas to cut, had asked to leave his job after less than a year to return to the IMF.

Renzi, who has adopted very few of Cottarelli’s ideas or given any public support to them, said he still had confidence in Cottarelli and had asked him to stay on, but he did not know if he would do so.

The 39 year-old former mayor of Florence said he would ask each ministry to cut its budget by 3 percent.

These are the kind of across-the-board spending cuts which Italy has traditionally adopted and which Cottarelli was brought in by Renzi’s predecessor Enrico Letta to change.

The government does not plan to take additional budget measures this year and it is not studying extraordinary measures to cut its 2-trillion-euro public debt, Renzi said.