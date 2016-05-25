FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florence road collapses, burying cars and cutting water supply
May 25, 2016 / 9:57 AM / a year ago

Florence road collapses, burying cars and cutting water supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - A stretch of street collapsed in central Florence early Wednesday, dropping a row of parked cars into an underground pipeline and cutting water supplies to part of the ancient city.

About 200 meters (650 ft) of road running up to the famous Ponte Vecchio caved in when a major waterpipe it was sitting on broke, city mayor Dario Nardella said.

Around 20 cars fell into the newly created ditch, awash with water, but no one was injured.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew Heavens

