Italy PM Renzi says differences with Russia over Ukraine

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Wednesday called for the Minsk accord on Ukraine to be fully implemented, but said that differences remained with Moscow over the regional crisis.

On the Ukraine, “as everyone knows, there are anxieties and hopes and naturally elements of division in judgment,” he said at a joint news conference with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said the Minsk accord was the “compass, the point of reference for all our efforts” and that “all women and men of goodwill are working for the Minsk protocol to be fully implemented.”