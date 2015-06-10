FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia's views not needed any more by world powers
June 10, 2015 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

Putin says Russia's views not needed any more by world powers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Italy (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during a visit to Italy that Russia had represented an alternative view when it was a member of the G8 but other powers felt they no longer needed Russia’s view.

At a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in Milan, Putin said Russia currently had “no relations” with the G7 which groups Italy, France, Germany, Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada.

Russia was expelled in 2014 from the Group of Eight industrialized nations over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alexander Winning

