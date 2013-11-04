FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's economy minister Saccomanni sees no risk of deflation in euro zone
November 4, 2013 / 8:02 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's economy minister Saccomanni sees no risk of deflation in euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Italy’s economy minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Monday he sees no risk of deflation in the euro zone.

“I don’t think we have a risk of deflation in Europe,” Saccomanni said in a speech in London. “Inflation has been low but I think we should stick to the objective of a rate of inflation below but close to 2 pct.”

Euro zone inflation unexpectedly dropped to a nearly four-year lows in October, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to further cut interest rates.

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Ron Askew

