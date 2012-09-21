Italy CDP to buy SACE from TSY; first payment 3.8 billion euro: source

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will buy the Treasury’s foreign investment insurance arm SACE and a smaller company at the end of the month, with an initial payment of about 3.8 billion euros, a source familiar with the deal said on Friday.

The deal will also include the purchase by CDP of Simest, which is 76 percent controlled by the state and which helps promote Italian companies abroad, particularly outside the European Union.

The Treasury will establish the final value of the transaction by the end of the November.