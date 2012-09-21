FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy CDP to buy SACE from TSY; first payment 3.8 billion euro: source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 21, 2012 / 7:55 AM / 5 years ago

Italy CDP to buy SACE from TSY; first payment 3.8 billion euro: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will buy the Treasury’s foreign investment insurance arm SACE and a smaller company at the end of the month, with an initial payment of about 3.8 billion euros, a source familiar with the deal said on Friday.

The deal will also include the purchase by CDP of Simest, which is 76 percent controlled by the state and which helps promote Italian companies abroad, particularly outside the European Union.

The Treasury will establish the final value of the transaction by the end of the November.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing Philip Pullella

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.