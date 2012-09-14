Two held in Italy over "anarchist" Ansaldo shooting

MILAN (Reuters) - Police arrested two suspects in the shooting and wounding of an executive at Italian nuclear engineering company Ansaldo Nucleare.

The pair had been planning to leave the country and were arrested on Friday in the northern city of Turin, police said in a statement.

Roberto Adinolfi was shot in the leg on May 7 in an attack claimed by an anarchist group.

Later that month, Giuseppe Orsi, chairman and CEO of Italian aerospace and defense company Finmeccanica, received a death threat message with a five-pointed star, a symbol of the far-left Red Brigades guerrilla group.

Finmeccanica owns Ansaldo Nucleare.

The attacks, as well as a series of other violent incidents, raised concerns in crisis-hit Italy over a possible return to the political violence that was widespread in the 1970s.