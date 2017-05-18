FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man stabs policeman and soldier at Milan train station
#World News
May 18, 2017 / 7:54 PM / 3 months ago

Man stabs policeman and soldier at Milan train station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - A man stabbed an army officer and a policeman at the main train station in Italy's second city Milan on Thursday, a police spokeswoman said, adding that currently it was not being treated as a terrorist attack.

Both officers were being treated in hospital as moderately critical cases, the spokeswoman said.

Asked if the incident was terrorist-related, the spokeswoman said: "We don't think at the moment that that is the right hypothesis to explore."

Police were nonetheless carrying out "the most rigorous checks", she said, and the suspected attacker, who was born in Milan in 1996, had been detained.

The man allegedly drew a kitchen knife when he was approached by the agents who asked to see his identity documents at around 1800 GMT.

Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Toby Chopra

