FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer no excuse for outdoor sex, Italy court rules
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
November 14, 2012 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

Soccer no excuse for outdoor sex, Italy court rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s highest court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by a couple who said they should not have been convicted of obscene acts in public because they had sex outside while the rest of their town was inside watching a soccer match.

The couple, then a 60-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, were caught having sex outside in southern Italy in 2006 while the national soccer team was playing in the World Cup soccer quarter-finals in Germany.

Their defense at a previous trial was that they had timed their tryst under the stars so they would not offend anyone, because everyone else would be watching the game on television.

They were convicted and brought their case to Rome’s Court of Cassation, the highest appeals court, where they lost again.

For the record, Italy played Ukraine that night and won 3-0, going on to win the tournament in a final against France.

Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Paul Casciato

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.