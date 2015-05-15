FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunman kills four, wounds at least five in Naples shooting
#World News
May 15, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Gunman kills four, wounds at least five in Naples shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAPLES, Italy (Reuters) - A man shot dead four people, believed to include his wife and other members of his family, and wounded at least five more after opening fire from the balcony of his home in the southern Italian city of Naples on Friday, police said.

As well as his wife, the 48 year-old nurse with no previous criminal record was believed to have killed his brother, sister-in-law and a local policeman with a pump-action shotgun in the Capodimonte neighborhood, police officials said.

At least five people, believed to include at least two police officers, were wounded when the gunman opened fire onto the street outside his house.

Police forced their way into the house, arrested the gunman and took him away in a police car.

Reporting by Amalia De Simone; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
