FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Skiers blocked in cabins in Italy after lift breaks down
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 24, 2016 / 7:01 PM / 8 months ago

Skiers blocked in cabins in Italy after lift breaks down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A ski lift in northern Italy broke down on Saturday, blocking more than 120 holiday skiers in gondola cabins about 30 meters (yards) off the ground and a rescue operation was underway, officials said.

Alpine rescue officials said the breakdown in the Cervinia mountain of northern Italy near the French border was likely due to winds.

Rescue squads were entering the cabins from hatches in the top of the gondolas and lowering the stranded skiers to the ground.

A spokesman for the ski area told Italian television that the situation was under control. He said more than half of the skiers had been lowered and that the operation was due to be completed in several more hours.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.