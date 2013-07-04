FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy rejects Snowden asylum request
#World News
July 4, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

Italy rejects Snowden asylum request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Demonstrators hold banner during protest rally in support of former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden in Berlin July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

ROME (Reuters) - Italy cannot support an asylum request from fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, Foreign Minister Emma Bonino said on Thursday.

Speaking in parliament, she said that any asylum request would have to be presented in person at the border or in Italian territory which Snowden, currently believed to be in a Russian airport transit lounge, had not done.

“As a result there do not exist the legal conditions to accept such a request which in the government’s view would not be acceptable on a political level either,” she said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
