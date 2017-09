MILAN (Reuters) - Italian newspaper group Il Sole 24 Ore denied on Thursday reports about a possible merger with other media companies after news that L‘Espresso, which publishes la Repubblica daily, would combine with Fiat Chrysler’s La Stampa.

Some Italian papers had reported that the group which publishes financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore could join forces with national daily Corriere della Sera, published by RCS Mediagroup.