Italy prosecutors wind up S&P market abuse probe: source
May 31, 2012 / 10:23 AM / 5 years ago

Italy prosecutors wind up S&P market abuse probe: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors concluded a probe into rating agency Standard & Poor’s for alleged market manipulation and abuse of privileged information, a source close to the investigation said on Thursday.

The probe, which the source said could lead to up to five current or former S&P analysts facing criminal trial, was launched following the agency’s January 13 downgrade of Italy’s sovereign rating.

Prosecutors in the southern Italian town of Trani allege that reports on Italy and its banking system by Standard & Poor’s as well as rating agency peer Moody’s were in at least one case leaked during market hours, provoking steep losses on the Milan stock market.

They also said some ratings reports were incorrect.

S&P has denied the allegations, saying none of its controlling shareholders had access to data or reports before the downgrade was made public.

Moody’s has said it takes the dissemination of market-sensitive information very seriously and is cooperating with authorities.

Reporting by Sara Rossi; Editing by John Stonestreet

