June 3, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Italy May state sector deficit narrows to 6.4 billion euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy posted a state sector deficit of 6.4 billion euros ($8.7 billion) in May compared with a deficit of 8.5 billion euros in the same month last year, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

In the first five months of the year, the deficit was 48.254 billion euros, a narrowing of about 8.2 billion euros from the same period in 2013, the ministry said.

The state sector borrowing requirement (SSBR), a measure of the gap between central government spending and income, differs from the broader “general government” accounts, which the European Union Stability and Growth Pact refers to when assessing countries’ deficit performances.

Italy forecasts a general government deficit of 2.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2014, narrowing from 3.0 percent last year.

The economy ministry said tax revenue had been higher this month than a year earlier largely due to changes in payment schedules, and state finances were also boosted by proceeds from auctions of greenhouse gas emissions quotas. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros)

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
