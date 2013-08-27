Italy says Syria has passed 'point of no-return' with chemical weapons

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said that he agreed with British Prime Minister David Cameron in a phone call on Tuesday that Syria’s use of chemical weapons was “unacceptable”, according to a statement.

“The United Kingdom and Italy agreed on the fact that Syria has gone past the point of no-return with its massive use of chemical weapons,” the Italian premier said in a statement.

The attacks are “an unacceptable crime that cannot be tolerated by the international community,” the statement read.