Italy says Syria has passed 'point of no-return' with chemical weapons

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said that he agreed with British Prime Minister David Cameron in a phone call on Tuesday that Syria’s use of chemical weapons was “unacceptable”, according to a statement.
“The United Kingdom and Italy agreed on the fact that Syria has gone past the point of no-return with its massive use of chemical weapons,” the Italian premier said in a statement.
The attacks are “an unacceptable crime that cannot be tolerated by the international community,” the statement read.
Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Silvia Aloisi