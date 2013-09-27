Italy takeover laws can be changed quickly: Consob head

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian corporate law on takeovers can be changed relatively quickly, the head of market regulator Consob said on Friday.

“I think so,” Giuseppe Vegas he said on the sidelines of an event, when asked if the rules could be changed.

A top Treasury official said on Thursday the government was considering changes that could force shareholders buying less than 30 percent of a company to launch a takeover bid when the company changes hands.

The suggestion came after Spain’s Telefonica (TEF.MC) clinched a deal this week to take full ownership of a holding company that controls Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) with a 22.4 percent stake.