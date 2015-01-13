Rise in Bank of Italy liabilities fuels worries of capital flight

MILAN (Reuters) - Debt owed by the Bank of Italy to other central banks in the euro zone rose in the second half of last year, prompting concerns about possible capital flight as tensions over weaker economies in the bloc resurface.

Germany’s Ifo economic research institute on Monday noted Italy’s position within the so-called Target2 system - which settles cross-border payments in the euro area - was worsening, with Bank of Italy liabilities rising to 209 billion euros in December from a low of 130 billion euros in July.

Ifo President Hans-Werner Sinn said in a note he saw signs of fresh capital flight from the bloc’s third-biggest economy, adding the euro zone debt crisis was not over but dormant.

A spokesman for the Italian Treasury said on Tuesday capital was not leaving Italy, adding there were no problems in managing the country’s 2.1 trillion euro debt - the second highest as a share of gross domestic product in the euro zone after Greece‘s.

The Bank of Italy in November put the rise of its liabilities mostly down to what it called technical factors, such as Italian banks using new longer-term funds offered by the ECB in September to borrow less from foreign banks on the interbank market.

It said then that another reason lay in the repayment of government bonds held by foreign investors which the Treasury chose not to refinance in full through new debt issues.

The Bank of Italy on Tuesday said the situation had improved since the end of last year, with its Target2 deficit falling to 195 billion euros on Jan. 9.

Target2 imbalances increased sharply during the euro zone crisis as investors dumped riskier assets and banks in weaker countries faced with money outflows were forced to tap extraordinary liquidity provided by the European Central Bank.

The Bank of Italy’s liabilities toward the Target2 system hit a peak of nearly 290 billion euros in August 2012, before tensions began to ease following the ECB’s pledge to do whatever it took to save the euro.

The prospect of snap elections in Greece this month, where an anti-bailout party could emerge as the winner, has rekindled concerns Greece’s international rescue program that could result in Athens leaving the euro zone.