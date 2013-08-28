FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy government reaches deal to reform housing tax
#World News
August 28, 2013 / 5:48 PM / in 4 years

Italy government reaches deal to reform housing tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta speaks during a joint news conference with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (not pictured) in Kabul August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's government reached a deal on Wednesday to reform an unpopular housing tax, easing a source of persistent coalition tensions.

The cabinet agreed to abolish the housing tax known as IMU from the start of 2014, Prime Minister Enrico Letta told reporters, replacing it with a new levy known as the "service tax."

The two installments of IMU which were due in September and December 2013 will be scrapped, Letta said after the cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
