Italy rules out wealth tax, other new taxes: Grilli
#Business News
April 23, 2012 / 10:54 AM / 5 years ago

Italy rules out wealth tax, other new taxes: Grilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli on Monday ruled out the introduction of a wealth tax, or other new taxes, to raise additional revenue.

The government “does not have plans” for a wealth tax or other fiscal measures, Grilli said during testimony before the Chamber of Deputies parliamentary budget committee.

To stave off a full-blown default in the country’s 1.9-trillion-euro debt, Prime Minister Mario Monti’s government introduced an austerity package in December with 24 billion euros in new taxes for this year alone.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte. Writing by Steve Scherer.

