ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday it is “realistic” to estimate that the country’s banks will ask for a total of 37 billion euros in the two offers of the European Central Bank’s new long-term loan program (TLTRO) this year.

Padoan spoke in an interview with RAI state television. The ECB’s two lending offers are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Dec. 11.