FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy October global trade surplus rises on exports
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 16, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Italy October global trade surplus rises on exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Containers are seen at Naples harbour July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

(Reuters) - Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 5.397 billion euros in October, rising from a surplus of 3.847 billion euros in the same month of 2013 as exports increased, data showed on Tuesday.

Imports fell 1.6 percent year-on-year in October, while exports rose by 2.9 percent, national statistics office ISTAT said.

With European Union countries, Italy registered an October trade surplus of 1.373 billion euros, compared with a surplus of 1.042 billion euros in October 2013.

Exports to EU nations in October were up 4.7 percent

year-on-year and imports rose 3.1 percent.

Net of energy products, Italy would have posted a global trade surplus of 8.685 billion euros in October. Italy is heavily dependent on imports for its energy needs.

During the first 10 months of the year, Italy posted a global trade surplus of 33.602 billion euros. Net of energy products, the surplus would have been 70.355 billion euros, ISTAT said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.