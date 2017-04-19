FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Italy calls for release of journalist held in Turkey
#World News
April 19, 2017 / 9:53 AM / 4 months ago

Italy calls for release of journalist held in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy has called for the release of an Italian journalist who has been held in custody in Turkey for more than a week since he was detained while doing research for a book.

Gabriele Del Grande was arrested on April 9 close to Turkey's border with Syria and transferred to a migrants center in the city of Mugla.

The Italian foreign ministry said it was working to ensure that Del Grande, who has not been charged with any crime, can receive legal assistance, a visit from the Italian consulate, and be allowed to communicate with his family.

"But obviously this is not enough, because the foreign ministry requests that Del Grande be released, in full respect of the law," it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

There was no one immediately available for comment from Turkey's foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Amnesty International has said it is concerned by Del Grande's situation and that Italy has not done enough to get him freed.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

