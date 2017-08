Italy court blocks Uber services in Italy, citing unfair competition

FILE PHOTO: The Uber app logo is seen on a mobile telephone in this October 28, 2016 photo illustration.

ROME (Reuters) - A court blocked the use of smart phone apps for Uber cars UBER.UL in Italy on Friday, ruling that they constituted unfair competition.

The court said Uber could not use its Black, Lux, Suv, X , XL, Select and Van phone applications nor could it promote or advertise its services in Italy, a court document showed.

The court ruled in favour of a suit filed by Italy's major traditional taxi associations.

Uber's Italy unit said in a statement they were "shocked" by the decision and that they would appeal.