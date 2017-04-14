Imagination Tech starts dispute process with Apple
LONDON Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple, its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.
ROME A Rome court on Friday suspended a lower court ruling that had blocked the use of smart phone apps for Uber cars in Italy.
The court accepted an appeal by Uber against the first ruling, made a week ago, which said Uber could not use its Black, Lux, Suv, X, XL, Select and Van phone applications nor could it promote or advertise its services in Italy.
The first court had ruled in favor of a suit filed by Italy's major traditional taxi associations, taking the view that the apps constituted unfair competition.
Italy's two main consumer groups, Codacons and UNC, welcomed the latest ruling, saying it gave people more choice.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella)
LOS ANGELES Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.