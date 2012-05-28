Italian university evacuated after bomb alert

ROME (Reuters) - Police evacuated the southern Italian university of Bari on Monday after an anonymous caller said a bomb had been planted in the law department where a local politician was due to speak.

Bomb disposal experts and police are searching the university, a police spokesman said.

There are growing signs of social unrest and violence in Italy, which has been in recession since the middle of last year.

Recent weeks have seen a spate of highly publicized suicides of hard-pressed businessmen, firebomb attacks on tax collection agency Equitalia and the shooting of the head of engineering group Ansaldo Nucleare, claimed by an anarchist group.

On May 19, a bomb exploded outside a school in southern Italy, killing a 16-year-old girl and seriously injuring another five, and scarcely a day passes without a bomb scare being reported somewhere in the country.