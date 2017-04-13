FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Gentiloni to fly to U.S. to meet Trump on April 20 - statement
April 13, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 4 months ago

Italy PM Gentiloni to fly to U.S. to meet Trump on April 20 - statement

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni talks to the media at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy April 7, 2017.Remo Casilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will fly to Washington and Ottawa meet U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in April, ahead of a Group of Seven summit in Italy the following month.

Gentiloni will meet Trump at the White House on April 20, and Trudeau the next day, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

The trip will allow Gentiloni to discuss the agenda of the annual Group of Seven meeting of major economies in Sicily on May 26-27, which will mark Trump's first visit to Europe since taking office.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

