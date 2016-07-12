Body of missing U.S. airman found in river in northern Italy

ROME (Reuters) - The body of a U.S. airman was found on Tuesday in a river in northern Italy near where he went missing 10 days ago, a spokesman for local Carabinieri military police said.

Halex Hale was identified by relatives and colleagues from the Aviano air base north of Venice. U.S. media said he was 24 years old and from Indiana.

A local man spotted Hale's body being carried down the river by a strong current on Tuesday morning, and called the police.

There were no evident signs of violence on the body, the police spokesman said, adding an autopsy would be carried out on Wednesday morning.