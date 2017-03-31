FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Italy says Europe and U.S. should avoid 'dangerous' trade clash
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 31, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 5 months ago

Italy says Europe and U.S. should avoid 'dangerous' trade clash

Antonella Cinelli and Steve Scherer

3 Min Read

Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda talks during an interview with Reuters in his office in Rome, Italy November 25, 2016.Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Trade disputes between the United States and Europe would hurt economic growth and global governance at a time when the West needs to show a unified front against unfair trade practices, Italy's industry minister said on Friday.

"Any trade clash between the United States and Europe would be dangerous not only for our economies, but also for the rules that govern globalization," Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told reporters in Rome.

Calenda said Western countries should refrain from trade disputes "that would symbolically show a division at a moment when the Western world should be unified in protecting its citizens from unfair trade practices".

His general comments on trade came after the U.S. Department of Commerce ruled on Thursday that foreign producers, including in Italy and Germany, had dumped certain types of steel on the U.S. market, opening the way for duties to be imposed.

Related Coverage

Italy has yet to comment specifically, but Germany said the European Union should consider filing a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Emma Marcegaglia, head of the family-controlled Marcegaglia steel group that was cited by the U.S. Commerce Department, strongly rejected the idea of new border taxes.

"A border tax would be a declaration of trade war that should be brought before the WTO, and when you start a war you don't know where you will end up," she said.

A media report on Thursday said the United States was also considering tariffs on several products in response to the EU's ban on American beef from hormone-treated cattle.

Italy is hosting a Group of Seven summit in May in Sicily - the first involving U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pledged to fight trade practices that he says hurt American workers.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has said major powers should reject "the temptation of protectionism" at the meeting, which also includes the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Japan and Canada.

On Friday, Gentiloni told Italian business leaders and industrialists that free trade was "the biggest growth engine in history".

"The alliance between the world's major economies will be decisive in tackling the global challenges of trust and economic freedom," Gentiloni said.

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.