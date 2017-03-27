FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian prime minister to meet Trump in U.S. on April 20: diplomatic sources
March 27, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 5 months ago

Italian prime minister to meet Trump in U.S. on April 20: diplomatic sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni signs a document during the EU leaders meeting on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, in Rome, Italy March 25, 2017.

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in the United States on April 20, diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Italy holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven industrialized nations and is due to host a summit of leaders in Sicily in May, which is expected to be Trump's first trip to Europe as president.

Trump has already met a number of major power leaders in Washington since taking office in January, including British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; Writing by Crispian Balmer

