Italy likely to raise VAT sales tax in October: government source
September 17, 2013 / 6:38 PM / 4 years ago

Italy likely to raise VAT sales tax in October: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni gestures at the Lower house of the parliament in Rome, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is “highly likely” to raise value-added tax (VAT) in October, a government source said on Tuesday, after initially delaying the hike due to political tensions.

The one percentage point increase in the main rate of VAT to 22 percent from 21 percent had been pushed back from July as the center-right half of a fragile coalition pushed for it to be scrapped outright, causing tension for a government straining to keep within strict European Union budget deficit limits.

The source said the rise had been discussed at a Tuesday meeting between EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn and Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni, who said Italy would keep its deficit below the EU deficit ceiling of 3 percent of GDP.

($1 = 0.7491 euros)

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Naomi O'Leary, editing by Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
