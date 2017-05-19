FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 3 months ago

EU tells Italy's Veneto banks to raise further 1 billion euros in private capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Banca Popolare di Vicenza sign is seen in Rome, Italy, March 29, 2017.Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - EU Competition authorities have asked Italian banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in private capital as a condition to approve their request for state aid, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Several sources told Reuters earlier this week that the two Veneto-based lenders could not use taxpayer money to cover expected loan losses, raising the prospect healthier rivals may have to once again provide fresh capital to help them.

The two banks must fill a 6.4 billion euro capital shortfall identified by the European Central Bank and have turned to the state for help under rules that allow a government to cover losses a lender may face under a potential shock scenario.

Confirming a press report in Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday, the source said the two banks would need an additional 1 billion euros in private capital.

This would be on top of the private contribution already envisaged under their rescue scheme through a debt-to-equity conversion and funds pumped in by their controlling shareholder bailout fund Atlante.

The two banks declined to comment.

Reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Silvia Aloisi

