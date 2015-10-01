FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2015 / 9:09 AM / 2 years ago

Italy car suppliers could suffer from Volkswagen scandal: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The emissions scandal that hit Europe’s largest carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) could have an impact on auto suppliers in Italy, Deputy Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Thursday.

“The risk is very big. Volkswagen is a group that buys a lot from Italy’s supply chain, especially in the north-western part of the country,” Calenda, who oversees exports, said at an event in Milan.

Speaking at the same event, Rupert Stadler, head of Audi, which is part of the Volkswagen stable, said his company would continue investing in Italy.

Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za

