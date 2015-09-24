Italy prosecutors launch preliminary probe into VW cars

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at the Volkswagen (VW) automobile manufacturing plant in Puebla near Mexico City September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

TURIN (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have opened a preliminary probe to check whether emissions data from Volkswagen cars circulating in Italy had been manipulated, a judicial source said on Thursday.

The probe was launched by the prosecutor’s office in Turin, northern Italy.

Volkswagen has said 11 million of its diesel cars around the world could be implicated after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revealed VW had been using software to mask pollutants.