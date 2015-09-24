FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy prosecutors launch preliminary probe into VW cars
September 24, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Italy prosecutors launch preliminary probe into VW cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at the Volkswagen (VW) automobile manufacturing plant in Puebla near Mexico City September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

TURIN (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have opened a preliminary probe to check whether emissions data from Volkswagen cars circulating in Italy had been manipulated, a judicial source said on Thursday.

The probe was launched by the prosecutor’s office in Turin, northern Italy.

Volkswagen has said 11 million of its diesel cars around the world could be implicated after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revealed VW had been using software to mask pollutants.

Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paola Arosio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
