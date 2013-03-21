FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Grillo says will only support 5-Star government
March 21, 2013 / 10:23 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's Grillo says will only support 5-Star government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Five Star Movement leader and comedian Beppe Grillo leaves after casting his vote at the polling station in Genoa February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

ROME (Reuters) - Populist leader Beppe Grillo said on Thursday his party would refuse to support a vote of confidence in any government not led by his 5-Star movement, dimming prospects for the formation of a new administration after deadlocked elections.

“Five-Star will not give a vote of confidence to a political or pseudo-technical government... 5-Star will instead vote for any laws that are a part of our program,” the former comic wrote on his blog after the movement asked President Giorgio Napolitano to be allowed to form a government.

A majority vote of confidence in parliament is required for any government to form.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Barry Moody

