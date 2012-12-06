FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlusconi's party denies tried to bring down Monti
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Berlusconi's party denies tried to bring down Monti

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The PDL party of Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday that its walkout from a parliamentary confidence vote was a signal of its disapproval of Italy’s economic policies and not an attempt to bring down the government of Prime Minister Mario Monti.

But party secretary Angelino Alfano told reporters the party would decide over the next few days whether it was necessary to bring down the year-old technocrat government and precipitate a snap election.

He said if the PDL had wanted to bring down Monti’s government it would have voted against in the votes in both the Senate and chamber of deputies.

“If we wanted to make it fall, we would have already today given a vote of no confidence in the government. Instead we made as always a responsible choice that is a clear sign to the government that we don’t like the way things are going for the economy,” Alfano said.

The PDL walked out of a confidence vote in the Senate and abstained in a separate vote in the lower house. The government survived both votes.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary, editing By Barry Moody

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.