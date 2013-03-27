Italy center-right says Bersani has closed door on government deal

Italy's PD (Democratic Party) leader Pierluigi Bersani looks on during a news conference following a meeting with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano at the Quirinale Presidential palace in Rome March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY - Tags: POLITICS) - RTR3FC6S

ROME (Reuters) - There will be no scope for a deal to form a government in Italy unless center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani changes his negotiating position, the national secretary of Silvio Berlusconi’s People of Freedom (PDL) party said on Wednesday.

“The question is closed, and it is Bersani who has closed it,” Angelino Alfano said in a strongly worded statement.

Alfano said that after refusing the PDL’s offer to join forces in a coalition government Bersani now finds himself in “blind alley.”

However, Alfano still left the door ajar to a deal.

“It’s up to him (Bersani) to turn the situation around, if he wants to, in the interests of the country,” Alfano said.