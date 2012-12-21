FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy passes 2013 budget, Monti to resign later Friday
December 21, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

Italy passes 2013 budget, Monti to resign later Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s parliament gave its definitive approval to the 2013 budget, clearing the way for Prime Minister Mario Monti to tender his resignation later on Friday.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the budget bill with 309 votes in favor and 55 against.

The budget, which aims to lower Italy’s fiscal gap to 1.8 percent of output next year, had already been passed in the Senate on Thursday.

Monti will shortly hold a cabinet meeting and then tender his resignation to President Giorgio Napolitano, political sources said, setting up a national election expected on February 24.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
