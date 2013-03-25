FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Berlusconi demands coalition with center-left or new vote
March 25, 2013 / 8:12 AM / in 5 years

Italy's Berlusconi demands coalition with center-left or new vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi repeated on Monday that center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani must go into coalition with his center-right group or Italy should hold a new vote after last month’s deadlocked election.

Democratic Party leader Bersani, whose alliance won a majority in the lower house of parliament but not in the Senate, is in talks with parties this week to see if he can form a government. He has so far rejected the idea of going into coalition with the center-right group led by Berlusconi’s People of Freedom party.

“Either the Democratic Party...does the reasonable thing and opens to a government with the People of Freedom...or the only thing to do is return to vote as soon as possible,” Berlusconi said in an interview on his own Canale 5 television.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by James Mackenzie

