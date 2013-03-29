FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Berlusconi says wants coalition with center-left
#World News
March 29, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's Berlusconi says wants coalition with center-left

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks with reporters after a meeting with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano at Quirinale palace in Rome March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Friday he was ready to support a coalition government with center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani but rejected another technocrat administration like the outgoing one led by Mario Monti.

“Our position has not changed, we expressed it with absolute clarity to the president,” center-right leader Berlusconi told reporters after meeting President Giorgio Napolitano.

He said he believed there was room for agreement on a series of measures to address Italy’s economic crisis but insisted that any government must be made up of political parties “given the tragic experience” of the Monti government.

Roberto Maroni, leader of Berlusconi’s Northern League ally, also rejected another technocrat government, saying it would be better to go hold another election, after a vote in February that left the country deadlocked.

Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody

