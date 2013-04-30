Italy must re-negotiate deficit commitments with EU: Berlusconi

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi enter in the polling booths during the third day of the presidential election in the lower house of the parliament in Rome April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy must re-negotiate the public finance commitments it has given to European partners, center-right leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Tuesday.

Italy’s newly installed coalition government led by Prime Minister Enrico Letta is dependent on Berlusconi’s People of Freedom party (PDL) for its survival.

“We have to go to Europe ... to re-negotiate the deficit commitments that we made,” Berlusconi told reporters in parliament.

Berlusconi also said the government must abolish an unpopular housing tax, which Letta has promised to suspend but not scrap, or the PDL would withdraw its backing.