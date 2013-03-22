FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian president summons center-left leader amid deadlock
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

Italian president summons center-left leader amid deadlock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - President Giorgio Napolitano called center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani to a meeting at 5 p.m. (12.00 p.m. EDT) on Friday after concluding consultations with political leaders on how to end Italy’s political deadlock.

A statement from Napolitano’s palace did not give the reason for the meeting, but Bersani says he should have the first crack at trying to form a government following inconclusive elections last month.

No one emerged from the election with a workable majority in parliament. Bersani’s bloc controls the lower house but not a majority of Senate seats, and both houses have equal legislative powers.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Barry Moody

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.