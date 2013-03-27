Italy's Bersani to report to President on Thursday after talks

Italy's PD (Democratic Party) leader Pierluigi Bersani (C) speaks during a news conference following a meeting with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano at the Quirinale Presidential palace in Rome March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani will report to President Giorgio Napolitano by Thursday on the outcome of talks with other parties about forming a government, he said on Wednesday.

Earlier the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement rejected overtures from Bersani, who is trying to muster the numbers to form a government after last month’s deadlocked general election.

Bersani has already ruled out a coalition with the center-right bloc led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.