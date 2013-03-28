FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy center-left says Bersani has not given up on government hopes
March 28, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Italy center-left says Bersani has not given up on government hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's PD (Democratic Party) leader Pierluigi Bersani arrives to attend a news conference following a meeting with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano at the Quirinale Presidential palace in Rome March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani has not given up hopes of forming a government despite the failure of his consultations with rival political parties, a spokesman for his Democratic Party said on Thursday.

Earlier, an official from President Giorgio Napolitano’s office said that the talks had produced no result and that Napolitano would now assess possible options.

“Bersani has not given up, you need to keep to the Quirinale statement,” the spokesman said.

Reporting By Paolo Biondi; writing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
