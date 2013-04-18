FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy center-left says to make new proposal on state president
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 18, 2013 / 5:08 PM / in 4 years

Italy center-left says to make new proposal on state president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PD (Democratic Party) leader Pierluigi Bersani holds his ballot during the presidential election in the lower house of the parliament in Rome April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani said on Thursday that his party will draw up a new proposal to try to elect a state president and then present it to the rest of parliament.

The center-left’s first candidate for president, former Senate speaker Franco Marini, failed to win enough votes in the first round of voting after he was rejected by scores of rebels from Bersani’s Democratic Party (PD).

“We have to recognize that a new phase has opened,” said Bersani in a statement that seemed to indicate he had decided to seek a new candidate.

He said the PD would decide on a new “proposal” at a party meeting and would then present this to the other parties for discussion.

Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.