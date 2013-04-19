FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bersani expected to quit as center-left party leader: official
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 19, 2013 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

Bersani expected to quit as center-left party leader: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic Party (PD) leader Pier Luigi Bersani holds his ballot during the second day for the presidential election in the lower house of the parliament in Rome April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Pier Luigi Bersani is expected to step down shortly as leader of Italy’s center-left Democratic Party (PD), a senior PD official said on Friday.

“I believe Bersani will resign,” said PD executive committee member Matteo Orfini as he entered a meeting of the party’s parliamentarians.

On Friday scores of party rebels disobeyed Bersani’s instructions to vote for former Prime Minister Romano Prodi in an election for head of state, having also scuppered a different candidate proposed by Bersani on Thursday.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.