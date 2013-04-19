Bersani expected to quit as center-left party leader: official

Democratic Party (PD) leader Pier Luigi Bersani holds his ballot during the second day for the presidential election in the lower house of the parliament in Rome April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Pier Luigi Bersani is expected to step down shortly as leader of Italy’s center-left Democratic Party (PD), a senior PD official said on Friday.

“I believe Bersani will resign,” said PD executive committee member Matteo Orfini as he entered a meeting of the party’s parliamentarians.

On Friday scores of party rebels disobeyed Bersani’s instructions to vote for former Prime Minister Romano Prodi in an election for head of state, having also scuppered a different candidate proposed by Bersani on Thursday.