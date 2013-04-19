Italy parliament delays president decision to await Prodi showdown

United Nations special envoy to the Sahel Romano Prodi, a former Italian prime minister, speaks during an interview with Reuters at the headquarters of the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation in Rome March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s parliament failed to elect a new state president in a third vote on Friday, setting up a showdown over the candidacy of former Prime Minister Romano Prodi in the next round of voting later in the day.

The inconclusive vote had been expected because of rules that require a two thirds majority in the first three rounds. That threshold drops to a simple majority from the fourth round when the real contest over Prodi’s candidacy will begin.

Parliamentarians from the center-left parties backing Prodi, whose candidacy is strongly opposed on the center-right, cast blank ballots in the third round to avoid a symbolic defeat for their candidate.