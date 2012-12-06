Italy government wins confidence vote, Berlusconi party abstains

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti gestures during a media conference at the Chigi palace in Rome December 6, 2012. The People of Freedom (PDL) party of Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday that its walkout from a parliamentary confidence vote was a signal of its disapproval of Italy's economic policies and not an attempt to bring down the government of Monti. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Monti’s government won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on Thursday but the centre-right party of former premier Silvio Berlusconi abstained after earlier walking out of a confidence vote in the Senate.

The government won the vote on cutting the cost of local government by 281 votes to 77. There were 140 abstentions.

Berlusconi’s People of Freedom (PDL) party has withdrawn its support from Monti, raising the risk of a snap election, but President Giorgio Napolitano said he would work to avoid a crisis.

Related Coverage Italy to ban convicted criminals from parliament, government